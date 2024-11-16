As the 4th President of the United States, James Madison oversaw the 1811 expiration of the charter of the First Bank of the United States and the 1816 incorporation of the Second Bank of the United States. Taking place between these events; in 1814 John Quincy Adams re-asserted the rights of the American Nation by negotiating the treaty that ended the War of 1812, just as before him, John Quincy Adams’s father exacted our formal independence from Britain by treaty, to conclude the American Revolution.

The conditions that necessitated the development of the First Bank of the United States were present for the creation of the Second. After the war, the country was flooded with British imports, denting the previously increasing manufacturing capacity of the domestic market. By 1815 the currency situation was in disarray. The United States Mint could not coin enough money to support the American economy. Depleted state banks were unable to redeem their notes. Coins, paper, personal notes, and scrip all at once made it nearly impossible to parse the worth of what any man was carrying. America even witnessed the adoption of foreign minted coin - Spanish, British, French and Portuguese, all during this time. Although state banks wisely utilized paper notes in an attempt to meet this demand, their value varied from place to place and time to time, crippling the society’s need for an orderly, stable economy. The calls for a new Bank of the United States had grown louder from a suffering populace.

With the national pride of once again keeping Britain at bay, under the leadership of Henry Clay the 14th Congress reacted to the considerable challenges that America faced. Legislation was passed to build roads, canals, encourage and protect manufacturers, and to create a national credit and currency. This was something that even the more liberal members of Congress felt necessary. In 1817, John C. Calhoun advocated a bill to set apart and pledge the bonus of the national bank and share of the United States in its dividends, as a permanent fund for “constructing roads and canals and improving the navigation of watercourses, in order to facilitate, promote, and give security to internal commerce among the several states, and to render more easy and less expensive the means and provisions for the common defense.”

With the adoption of the Second Bank of the United States, specifically under Nicholas Biddle’s guidance, American industrial and agricultural pursuits flourished tremendously. Stable currency flowing through its extensive branches created loans to businesses and farmers country wide, allowing for impressive strides in the country’s westward expansion. At the helm of the Second Bank of the United States, Biddle increased the supply of credit issued, along with reducing the turmoil generated by the volatile state bank money, by pressuring them to redeem their own notes in specie. Americans were prospering under national credit, and the Second Bank of the United States aided the country in becoming a mighty force in the eyes of the world. By the time Jackson reached national political prominence, there was virtually no opposition to the Second Bank.

To understand how opposition to the bank sprang forth, it would be pertinent to hearken back to Aaron Burr, the opponent of the man credited with the creation of the First Bank of the United States, Alexander Hamilton. According to his memoirs, Aaron Burr wanted to establish a bank in New York to compete with the Bank of the United States, and to fund democratic politics. He accomplished this by creating the Manhattan Water Company, today known as JP Morgan Chase Bank. The Manhattan Company received a charter from New York to help improve the water supply, but was not used for that purpose. Through a clause, a contractual loophole, Burr was able to operate it as a bank instead, which provided loans along democratic political lines to grow the eligible electorate of New York. With the rise of Aaron Burr and the Manhattan Company came the rise of Tammany Hall; Aaron Burr’s democratic political machine. Burr’s gambit ultimately worked, as the Tammany Hall machine and the Manhattan Company supported the election of Thomas Jefferson, and secured for Burr the position of Vice President.

His political career however, seemed to be at a crossroads. Jefferson was distrusting of Burr, and it was evident that he would not be considered for the Vice Presidency in a second term. With the tide on the national stage against him, Burr had tried and failed to run for Governor of New York. Frustrated at his dashed fortunes to become President or Governor, he sought out and engaged in a duel with Alexander Hamilton, who had raised his pistols in the air, signifying that he would not shoot. Burr had killed him, and it was widely thought of as a murder at the time. As Americans burned effigies of Burr for this act, he was forced into self-exile from New York and New Jersey for a considerable time, fleeing to South Carolina.

Shortly thereafter, Aaron Burr set forth on a voyage that would gain him treason charges that he narrowly escaped, known as the “Burr Conspiracy”. Burr had met with the British Minister to the United States, Anthony Merry, divulging that Britain may control territory on the American continent once more with his support. As he traveled westward in an effort to create this new country, Burr had met and stayed with Andrew Jackson. Burr had intimated in his memoirs that he planned to have Jackson run for President of the United States in the future. Eventually Burr was brought in for these charges, and although not convicted, he once again fled in exile, this time to London, through the duration of the War of 1812. During Burr’s exile and his change of surname to avoid detection, the Second Bank of the United States was established. Working alongside James Monroe, Nicholas Biddle tracked the movements of Aaron Burr abroad, evidenced in Biddle’s correspondence.

It was upon his return that Aaron Burr took in a mentor at Tammany Hall; Martin Van Buren. As Van Buren rose through the political ranks, it seemed that Burr’s desire to run Jackson for President, with Van Buren at his side, became all the more promising. Jackson won the Presidency, and Van Buren became his most trusted ally, after ousting Vice President John C. Calhoun. In his run for his second term, Jackson voiced a rallying cry against the Second Bank of The United States, and was ultimately successful with his populist campaign. Despite objections from his administration, he went through with removing the deposits of the bank and proliferating them to specific state banks.

These specific state banks, known as “pet banks” were chosen out of the pool of state banks for loyalty to the Jackson administration. Kitchen Cabinet leader Amos Kendall held public meetings, followed by private meetings with these bankers to determine which would be selected. Of the selected banks, Jackson’s Treasury Secretary Roger Taney informed them that the Administration would give preference and additional accommodations to banks with individuals engaged primarily in foreign trade. With the national bank defunct, and spun off as the Bank of the United States of Pennsylvania, foreign lenders, largely British, became a primary source of credit for American enterprises. Andrew Jackson had also created a formal national relationship for America with London’s most eminent private exchange house, N.M. Rothschild & Sons, appointing Nathan Rothschild as Banker to the United States Government in Europe in 1834, a station that the Rothschild house retained through the Martin Van Buren Presidency, terminating in 1843.

The Rothschilds were not without a voice in electing Andrew Jackson, as they had provided both intelligence and financial backing to Mordecai Noah’s pro-Jackson newspapers through J.L. & S. Josephs, the Rothschild agent in the United States. J.L. & S. Josephs would later be replaced as the Rothschild representative by August Belmont, who chaired the Democratic National Committee from 1860 - 1872.

Jackson’s pet bank arrangement did not last long. With rampant speculation and wild swings in foreign credit, and with no national bank to provide a stable monetary environment, the American economy was billowing in the fog of London. The Panic of 1837 decimated the United States economy. This was the scene during which Martin Van Buren ascended to the seat of the Presidency. Once more there were calls to resurrect the Bank of the United States, which Martin Van Buren remained steadfast to oppose. Van Buren’s response to Americans was that the government did not cause the panic, and the government could not fix it. Instead, Van Buren created a system that was known as the Independent Treasury, in which the federal government would attempt to control monetary supply, while leaving credit to private institutions.

A vigorous response was made against this proposition. Henry Clay, speaking almost prophetically, cried out against “a selfish solicitude for the government itself, but a cold and heartless insensibility to the sufferings of a bleeding people.” He added, “nor should we encourage here private bankers, Hopes and Barings and Rothschilds and Hottinguers, whose vast overgrown capitals, possessed by the rich exclusively of the poor, control the destiny of nations.” Daniel Webster’s response was, “He who expects to live to see all these twenty-six States resuming specie payments in regular succession once more, may expect to see the restoration of the Jews. Never! He will die without the sight.” Even Democrats saw the concern. Caleb Cushing told his constituents that private banking was the “shinplaster system”, and asked whether we wished to have men who, like the Rothschilds, make “peace or war as they choose, and wield at will the destiny of empires.”

Instead of shying away from the accusation, to these responses Martin Van Buren doubled down. He wrote that a globalized money power wielded by powerful private exchange houses was a force for peace, as a check against sovereign, energetic executives and monarchs. Van Buren said, “How often have previous consultations with a respectable family of Jews decided the question of a declaration of war! Indeed it would have been well for humanity if so salutary a check upon the brutal passions of men and monarchs had been always equally potent - if some conservative and life-sparing Rothschilds had been able to restrain the Henries, the Louises, the Fredericks, and the Napoleons of the past.”

With hindsight, we can see that a globalized money power did not prevent European wars, or American involvement in wars. Ultimately, it provided a seat at the American table to an entity with no mind to the national interest, checking the will of the federal government. Seemingly, this money power also was either unable or unwilling to prevent or correct financial panics efficiently. In our case, a national bank issuing sovereign paper credit, alongside protective tariffs, was the most effective aid to industrializing the country, stabilizing the economy, and bringing about national prosperity.

Marked by low-tariffs or revenue tariffs, Van Buren’s Independent Treasury continued in convulsions and in modified forms for decades into the future. With the exception of Abraham Lincoln’s greenbacks during the Civil War, this system of privatized banking; with foreign credit arrayed against American credit, continued up until 1913. At that time, under the Wilson Administration, the Federal Reserve Act was passed; formalizing the bridge between prominent private bankers like the Warburgs and the Schiffs with the United States Government.

The story of Abraham Lincoln’s greenbacks and the Civil War broadly, or the story of the Federal Reserve and the Wilson Administration will have to wait for another edition of A Patriot’s Perspective. For now, we conclude this edition of A Patriot’s Perspective on The Bank War.