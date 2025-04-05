“The Truth is, that the Balance of [colonial] Trade with Britain being generally against them, the Gold and Silver is drawn out to pay that Balance; and then the Necessity of some Medium of Trade has induced the making of Paper Money, which could not be carried away. Thus, if carrying out all the Gold and Silver ruins a Country, every Colony was ruined before it made Paper Money. But, far from being ruined by it, the Colonies, that have made Use of Paper Money, have been and are all in a thriving Condition.” -Benjamin Franklin, Founders Archives, 1767

The origins of the various methodologies of currency used in the United States has its beginnings in colonial America’s paper notes. These notes, referred to as colonial scrip, were manifested by the desire of the colonies to escape the debilitating inertia of the colonial system, under which Americans could not manufacture finished goods for themselves. Instead, raw materials like cotton, tobacco, etc., were sent to Britain to be turned into finished goods while Americans were required to purchase these every day necessities from the mother country. In this model, as Benjamin Franklin remarked, the hard money (gold and silver), along with the wealth of the earth within the colonies were carried away to Britain in a balance that perpetually favors the metropolis over the Americans.

With the gold and silver being systematically vacuumed out of the colonies, there was a need for some sort of currency. In an attempt to stimulate credit, paper notes began to be adopted, starting with Massachusetts as far back as 1690. By the early 18th century there was more widespread use, and within a generation the colonies wielded the scrip so successfully as to mature from the embryo of a Nation, to a Country within the womb, waiting to be born. As colonial paper grew in adoption and volume, the British aimed to regulate and obstruct these projects; arguably one of the chief concerns that culminated in the American Revolution.

Benjamin Franklin was one renown champion of paper money in America. In a way so characteristic of this Founding Father, he bribed newspaper riders in Philadelphia to carry his articles to the public. In these articles he argued so persuasively in favor of colonial scrip, that his words influenced Pennsylvania’s adoption of the system in the most successful manner compared to the other colonies.

“But the narrow-minded and selfish London merchants and bankers, who influenced the government at this period, would not permit the colonies to have their own monetary system; they must accept such “national” coins as the London merchants choosed to lend them; as though there was anything “national” about coins which were manufactured at their own (the merchants’) private behest and could be withdrawn, melted, or exported at their own pleasure. Accordingly orders were sent to America to put down the Colonial money and enforce the falsely named “national”, but really private money. As shown in another chapter of this work, it was the enforcement of this policy that brought on the Revolution and the loss to Great Britain of an empire which has since become the richest in the world.” -Alexander Del Mar, History of Money in America, page 68-69

A glaring deficiency of the colonial scrip was somewhat alleviated by the onset of the American Revolution. With each colony printing its own paper, it convoluted their value when used in any other colony. Additionally, the hard currencies of various other countries were being utilized across the seaboard; coins of the Spanish, French, British, Portuguese, etc., which made it extremely difficult to determine the value of what any particular person had in their possession.

Enter the continental currency; referred to as continentals. While this attempt at providing uniformity was admirable it was born in crisis, and therefore somewhat hastily instituted. Without a more energetic government with control over the other types of hard money in circulation, or control over the monetary policy of the states, continentals were printed in rapidity as the debts from the ongoing Revolution continued to pile-up. Compounding this, the adversary placed counterfeiting teams among the freshly born Nation fighting for survival, which contributed to the overinflation and demise of continentals in 1781.

Founding Father Alexander Hamilton alongside American financier Robert Morris saw the failures of the continentals and quickly developed a plan to improve upon the system; to provide much needed stability and security, using dollars primarily backed by silver and gold within the framework of a National bank. With Hamilton’s recommendation, Morris became the Superintendent of Finance of the United States and both became founders of the Constitutionally chartered Bank of North America in 1781; a decade long episode that birthed the chartering of the First Bank of the United States. Combined with a diet of protectionist tariffs, the Bank of the United States was put forward to develop the infant Nation from a formerly colonial backwater incapable of producing their own necessities, into an American empire with developed manufacturers, respect abroad and the capability of producing all of its necessities.

“To justify and preserve the confidence of the most enlightened friends of good government; to promote the increasing respectability of the American name; to answer the calls of justice; to restore landed property to its due value; to furnish new resources both to agriculture and commerce; to cement more closely the union of the States; to add to their security against foreign attack; to establish public order on the basis of an upright and liberal policy. These are the great and invaluable ends to be secured by a proper and adequate provision, at the present period, for the support of public credit.” -Alexander Hamilton, Founders Archives, 1790

With the establishment of the First Bank of the United States the Washington administration successfully created an engine for cementing the Union and improving the country. Alexander Hamilton removed the confusion of the prior systems by creating a common currency among the states that, through the vehicle of a national bank, assumed the war debts from the American Revolution, established sound security of the American name abroad, and implemented a system to provide credit for internal improvements (today called infrastructure projects) to the American Nation.

Unfortunately, by the time the bank’s twenty year charter came to a close in 1811, the Federalists of the Washington Administration that created the institution were replaced by Jeffersonians who, fearing banks and what they deemed a partisan creation of their political rivals rather than a pillar of the National Interest, cut out this organ. Jefferson sensed the brewing conflict to come, and that his own policies of reducing military capabilities jeopardized the Nation. He created the Presidential two term limit tradition, citing that President Washington had only taken two terms, and handed over the administration to James Madison. Madison followed his party in allowing the First Bank of the United States to expire on the eve of conflict with the metropolis. After experiencing the turmoil of war and the financial toll it had taken upon the young Country, President Madison came to recognize the need for a National bank and oversaw the charter of the Second Bank of the United States, two years after the Treaty of Ghent was signed to close the War of 1812.

I will not elaborate in this article on the creation, function, and demise of the Second Bank of the United States, as I wrote about this in a previous article “A Patriot’s Perspective: The Bank War”. In a word, the same issues that plagued the nation during the American Revolution were once again present in the wake of the War of 1812. The natural course was to charter a Second Bank of the United States, which successfully guided the growing nation during its adolescence. Through many layers of intrigue, this organ was removed by Andrew Jackson and Martin Van Buren, in favor of the pet bank scheme followed by the Independent Treasury; a system that required government funds to be held in gold and silver, did not attempt to regulate the money supply, and created a gap of public credit to be filled by private and foreign creditors, largely British.

“The control of our whole domestic commerce was therefore entirely in the hands of foreigners who were from hour to hour becoming richer by means of compelling us to remain so dependent upon them that they could always fix the prices at which they would buy the skins, and those at which they would be willing to sell the tails. As a necessary consequence of this, the nation was not only paralyzed, but in danger of almost immediate death.” -Henry Charles Carey, The Way to Outdo England Without Fighting Her, page 129

It was not until the turbulence of the Civil War that the system established with the Independent Treasury was modified. The scantness of gold created a dire situation as war expenditures mounted. The supply of gold was inadequate to meet the needs of the Nation fighting off a rebellion that was backed in arms, supplies, and in naval power by the British Empire; which had an interest in severing a potentially dangerous unified American Nation (if it instead could not be reabsorbed back into the machinery of the metropolis), and in continuing the old colonial model of raw materials for the purchase of British manufacturers with the agrarian south.

“I had a conversation with Calhoun on the slave question pending in Congress. He said he did not think it would produce a dissolution of the Union, but, if it should, the South would be from necessity compelled to form an alliance, offensive and defensive, with Great Britain. I said that would be returning to the colonial state. He said, yes, pretty much, but it would be forced upon them. I asked him whether he thought, if by the effect of this alliance, offensive and defensive, the population of the North should be cut off from its natural outlet upon the ocean, it would fall back upon its rocks bound hand and foot, to starve, or whether it would not retain its powers of locomotion to move southward by land. Then, he said, they would find it necessary to make their communities all military. I pressed the conversation no further.” - John Quincy Adams, The Diary of John Quincy Adams edited by Allan Nevins, page 228

As history so often provides amusing anecdotes, it would be an advocate of hard money, Salmon P. Chase, that was President Abraham Lincoln’s Treasury Secretary and the architect of the greenback. The genius of the greenbacks can be seen as a nod to colonial America’s paper note beginnings; that this legal tender was not backed in gold or silver, but by government securities. The National Bank Acts beginning in 1863 allowed for the increased supply of greenbacks to flow through National Banks to meet the monetary needs of quelling the rebellion, and created the capability to shrink the supply when expedient to do so, while navigating the Civil War.

Broadly, a gold standard is preferred by multinational private exchange houses and corporations operating internationally. The reason for this primarily being that it is in the interest of the private exchange houses to have more control over market fluctuations, which can create opportunities. For example, if gold is hoarded by these institutions, calling in loans at once can create a shortage of money and cause a panic, devaluing capital for their purchase. For international corporations, it creates an ease of doing business abroad, as a set valuation between the currency of various countries.

However, a gold standard can be a disadvantage to the National Interest, as having currency strictly backed by hard money limits the capabilities of the government to adequately supply credit for the needs of the Nation. When gold is dear, and fractional banking for gold-backed currency reaches its ceiling (as was the environment that Secretary Chase found himself in), there must be a way to stimulate the velocity of currency, untethered from the supply of hard money like gold or silver. Conversely, when there is a surplus of circulation, greenbacks could be recalled by the government, balancing the supply of money. In a word, the idea is that the money supply should meet the economic activity of the nation’s domestic market, not by how much gold can be acquired, or the circumstances of the gold supply internationally. This is why greenbacks are often referred to as sovereign currency; an ideal system.

“The paper currency, commonly called 'legal tenders' or 'greenbacks,' was actually paid out for value received as so much gold, when gold could not be obtained ... But whether our currency will always be on a par with gold or not, ... the commercial and industrial prosperity of a country do not depend upon the amount of gold and silver there is in circulation. Our prosperity must continually depend upon the industry, the enterprise, and the busy internal trade and a true independence of foreign nations, which a paper circulation, well based on credit, has always been found to promote.” -Indianapolis Convention of the National Independent Party, Peter Cooper, 1876

After Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, the hard money faction of the government saw greenbacks as a tool to only be used for the National crisis and desired a return to the gold standard, continuing from the Independent Treasury the theory that government should not be involved in these kinds of monetary questions. Beginning with the Contraction Policy of 1866, a portion of greenbacks began to be retired for the needed reduction in the money supply post-war. The Public Credit Act was passed in 1869 which promised that greenbacks would be redeemable for gold at some point in the future, clarified in the 1875 Specie Resumption Act to be the year of 1879. By the designated year, enough greenbacks were removed from the money supply that they were brought to a par value with gold at the time. Greenbacks were then simply converted to gold-backed currency, placing the money supply back on the gold standard.

The slate of Republican Presidents that came after the din of Civil War supported the platform of high tariffs, but did not particularly deviate from hard money on the question of currency. The monetary debate of the day was the coinage of silver, which created a dichotomy only composed of hard money; the gold standard versus bimetallism (the coinage of gold and silver), which, aside from a vocal minority, left greenbacks largely out of the conversation.

It did not take long for reliance on gold or silver to take its toll, as seen in the Panic of 1873. In an effort to fully enter a gold standard, the Coinage Act of 1873 was passed, demonetizing silver in the domestic market for a more stringent gold standard, which made money dear as economic activity was expanding; that created scarcity and panic. Another panic would occur 20 years later, the Panic of 1893, for similar reasons of limitations with hard money backed currency. Leading up to this crisis, international bankers in the United States with overextended obligations abroad required more gold to manage their accounts.

“The bankers could not use paper money or Legal Tender to cover their commitments due abroad and payable in foreign specie. True, they had certain supplies of gold themselves, but these they kept hoarding against the day of possible inflation; in the meantime, being in need of sterling currency to pay for import accounts, they returned again and again to press the Treasury to redeem more government notes and Legal Tender. ‘Gold was virtually hoarded, both by the banks and by the Government,’ and this in itself constituted a ‘first step in the depreciation of currency.’ ‘After all, it can only be a question of time…before we shall be upon a silver basis,’ wrote the New York banker Jacob H. Schiff, in a private memorandum for the Secretary of the Treasury. This outcome, according to the head of Kuhn, Loeb & Co., was being forced surely and steadily by the tactics of the bankers themselves and apparently not by the fierce-sounding but quite penurious agrarian politicians of the West. By hoarding approximately three-fourths of the floating supply of gold, and draining the government Treasury of its remaining gold, the bankers themselves were precipitating the very crisis they feared.” -Matthew Josephson, The Politicos, page 484

In an effort to pressure the United States Treasury, and to increase the value of the gold that they had already hoarded, bankers like Jacob Schiff of Kuhn, Loeb & Co. wrote to Treasury Secretary Foster on the coinage of silver. This, they postulated, could peg gold at a higher valuation, and could act as a sort of run that would bring about an increase in the value of their existing gold holdings by the process of redeeming their silver notes for gold, and if the Treasury would no longer redeem notes for gold and instead only silver, it would increase the value of gold holdings for bankers like Jacob Schiff. As both the private bankers and the Treasury hoarded gold, it did not take long for panic to set in. With this in mind, it is no small wonder that agitators from the agrarian fanatical free silver movement, and proponent of peacetime personal income tax like William Jennings Bryan, were elevated to the national stage.

“The nostrum of silver coinage, as Carl Shurz contended, was one of those fallacies ‘having a streak of rascality in them’ which appealed to the American people. It is therefore in mere justice to the simple-minded peasants of Kansas that we cite from the papers of the banker Jacob H. Schiff evidence of the concrete reality of the often mentioned banking conspiracy. What was being done by the bankers was of course no conspiracy, but simply a response on their part to the law of profit. If by the signs, which they could read as well as any politician, the country were one day to drop from the fixed gold standard, then gold owned by themselves would receive automatically and overnight a higher valuation and create immense profits in terms of paper or silver money. Schiff, in his letter and private memorandum of June 27, 1982, furnished at Secretary Foster’s request, reported frankly that just such profit-seeking and ‘cornering’ tactics were being pursued to the embarrassment of the Government and the country’s trade.” -Matthew Josephson, The Politicos, page 484-485

The Panic of 1893 worsened as the Treasury’s gold holdings dropped below a minimum required threshold. The panic only came to a close when President Grover Cleveland, in 1895 had a closed-door meeting with J.P. Morgan. Morgan organized an international syndicate with another private banker, August Belmont, to provide a loan to the government of up to $100 million (in the end $65 million) in gold coins rather than bullion, which under a forgotten Civil War statute required no congressional approval. President Cleveland quickly agreed. The bond issue sold out in London in two hours, and in New York it was bought up in twenty-two minutes (Gerard Helferich, An Unlikely Trust, page 28).

“The bonds were purchased by Messrs. August Belmont & Co., of New York, on behalf of Messrs. N.M. Rothschild & Sons, of London, England, and Messrs. J.P. Morgan & Co., of New York, on behalf of Messrs. J.S. Morgan & Co., of London, as stated in a report of the Ways and Means Committee of the House, on February 18th, and was made without public notice or competitive bidding as had previously been the practice in all such transactions.” -William McKinley, The Works of Henry Clay and A History of Tariff Legislation 1812 - 1896, page 243-244

As we reach the early 20th century, a populist-progressive current akin to that of William Jennings Bryan was embraced by Woodrow Wilson and Theodore Roosevelt. In the election of 1912, Roosevelt ran third party as a progressive, popularly called the Bull Moose Party. Roosevelt, whose uncle was the chief foreign agent in Great Britain for the southern confederacy during the Civil War, had by this maneuver of taking votes from Taft, secured the Presidency of the first democrat southerner since the rebellion, Woodrow Wilson.

Wilson was managed by a gentleman named Edward House, whose father was a blockade runner to England for the south. House, colloquially called “Colonel”, made frequent trips to London and advised Wilson on nearly all matters. Colonel House would not take any official position in the administration, as to allow himself to act independently. House played a key role in introducing British spy Sir William Wiseman into President Wilson’s inner circle. For a period of time, House had Wiseman move into his New York City apartment (W.B. Fowler, British-American Relations 1917-1918 The Role of Sir William Wiseman, page 75), raising questions of the possibility that House was acting as a foreign agent.

“‘Mr. House is my second personality. He is my independent self. His thoughts and mine are one. If I were in his place I would do just as he suggested…If any one things he is reflecting my opinion by whatever action he takes, they are welcome to the conclusion.’ Such was the reply given by President Wilson to a politician who asked whether House represented him accurately in a certain situation.” -Charles Seymour, The Intimate Papers of Colonel House, page 114

House navigated the various appointments for President Wilson, and consulted with private bankers like J.P. Morgan, Jacob Schiff, Paul Warburg, and Bernard Baruch on the lowering of tariff duties, the implementation of the income tax, and to pass the Federal Reserve Act, which born out of the mind of Paul Warburg and infamous Jekyll Island meeting, could be described as an international banker’s bank, rather than a bank with the National Interest in mind.

“They wanted me to go to Washington with Mr. Warburg and Mr. Dodge, Mr. Schiff saying I was the Moses and they would be the Aarons. He asked if I knew my Bible well enough for this to be clear to me. I told him I did. I combated the idea that the President was stubborn in his stand upon the currency measure. I thought he had to be firm and had to make up his mind as to what was good and what was bad in the innumerable suggestions that came to him, and that was all he was doing.” -Charles Seymour, The Intimate Papers of Colonel House, page 165-166

The United States soon after found itself drawn into World War I on behalf of London, a process eventually repeated. Throughout these wars, a consolidation of influence by the Federal Reserve took place as the conflicts disrupted global gold standards of many countries, which lead to the institution receiving gold from various European powers.

“He in 1912 named the year 1917 as the date at which a probably revolutionary acceleration of thought would take place, and in fact in that year America was drawn into the war by the resistless attraction of the British economic system, and today Great Britain and America, like the parts of some gigantic saurian which has been severed in a prehistoric contest, seem half unconsciously to be trying to unite in an economic organism, perhaps to be controlled by a syndicate of bankers who will direct the movements of the putative governments of this enormous aggregation of vested interests independent of the popular will.” -Henry Adams, The Degradation of the Democratic Dogma, page 114

During the interwar period America experienced the Great Depression, which simply put, was caused by the hoarding of gold. As European nations were attempting to return to the gold standard, the Federal Reserve, looking to protect its gold supply, became increasingly rigid in providing credit in the United States. Banks began to fail en masse; it is estimated that fully one-third of the money supply was wiped out in four years. The Federal Reserve could have increased the velocity of money by increasing the supply, but chose not to do so, exacerbating the situation. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1933 issued an Executive Order which required Americans to turn in their gold to the Federal Reserve by May 1st. Included in this order was the maintenance of the dollar’s link to gold for international transactions, however the convertibility between dollars and gold was severed for the domestic market; a move that aided recovery while bolstering the organ responsible with gold. A year later, we are told that the gold reserves changed hands, primarily to Fort Knox.

No longer tethered to gold, the American money supply was expanded as the Nation once again partnered with the metropolis for a Second World War. On the other side of this conflict, a very impactful change took place. The Bretton Woods Agreement allowed for the dollar’s convertibility to gold for foreign central banks while other nation’s currencies were tied to the dollar, making it the world reserve currency. The implication of this dollarization would mean becoming a debtor nation in the long term, as dollars would be required not only for financial activity at home, but also internationally. This would significantly impact American monetary policy because the amount of dollars in circulation were now wholly disconnected from the needs of the domestic market, known as the Triffin Dilemma.

Additionally, free-trade reigned supreme. Men like Cordell Hull, who worked with Woodrow Wilson on the shift from tariff revenue to income tax for government revenue, postulated that protective tariffs were a barrier to a decimated world from repaying their war loans to banks and multinational enterprises; an idea that was perpetually embraced post-war, leading to GATT, WTO, and so on.

In 1971, the Nixon Administration removed the dollar’s link to gold for international transactions as well, essentially meaning that more dollars could be printed for international transactions which created more space between the dollars in circulation and the needs of the domestic market, further adding to the turmoil to come. Despite coming out the victor in two global wars, American prosperity generally lasted little more than one generation before the consequences of free trade and dollarization began to have palpable impacts on the domestic market; namely the offshoring of American industry and constant inflation.

We are now told that there is an impending crash with the dollar due to its endless over-printing. We are told that the way out of this is to convert our money to crypto currency, or more specifically Bitcoin. In this context, can we not see that Bitcoin is a new, modern day version of gold? It is “mined” in fixed quantities and is a transnational currency that has no relation to the economic activities of the domestic market. Bitcoin creates the same tendencies as hard money like gold; which is hoarded, creating scarcity, and has no means of generating monetary velocity to stimulate real economic activity. Conversely, we are seeing the impacts in the domestic market of unlimited dollarization which has attempted, but not successfully managed supply to the needs of the Nation, resulting in boundless inflation.

For the domestic market, the way to avoid crashing against the waves of these two predicaments; the modern day gold standard with its scarcity, and an internationalized dollar with its boundless surplus, can only be national, sovereign currency, something that uses the innovation of the paper notes of our colonial forefathers and the greenbacks of President Lincoln’s day.